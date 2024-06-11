Columbus police fatally shoot man armed with a knife; BCI investigating

Columbus police officers shot and killed a man suspected of threatening several people with a knife, according to a statement released by the department.

Police have not identified the man killed about 11:15 p.m. Monday after officers responded to a report of a man with a knife in the area of Georgesville Road and Clime Road.

Officers found the man standing outside a vehicle in the moving lanes of traffic with an "edged weapon." The officers gave the man commands in both English and Spanish to show his hands and drop the weapon, but the man ignored the commands, got into his vehicle and drove away, police said.

The man fled northbound on Georgesville Road and then turned west on Sullivant Avenue. Police said the man drove at a slow speed and eventually stopped and got out of the vehicle with the weapon in his hand. He ignored the officers, returned to the vehicle, and continued driving west on Sullivant Avenue.

The man made his final stop at the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and Industrial Mile Road and exited the car again. He walked into oncoming traffic with the weapon in his hand, police said.

One of the responding officers unsuccessfully tried to shoot him with a Taser. The man then charged at the officers with the weapon, according to Columbus police.

Multiple officers shot the man, police said. They provided him medical assistance until paramedics arrived.

Medics took the man to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:49 p.m., police said.

As of Tuesday morning, police have not released the name of the man shot and killed during the encounter.

Columbus police said that the Ohio Attorney General's Office's Bureau of Criminal Investigation will handle the investigation into the fatal police shooting.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police shoot, kill man armed with knife; BCI investigating