Columbus police car chase ends with 2 people in custody, damage to multiple cruisers

Two suspects are in custody after leading Columbus police on a vehicle pursuit Tuesday that resulted in a head-on collision with a city police cruiser and damage to three other police vehicles, police said.

The chase ended when the last vehicle the suspects were in crashed into a tree near old Cooper Stadium.

Columbus 911 dispatchers said that they received a call from Whitehall police at 1:18 p.m. on a report of a vehicle that was stolen out of Columbus. While the chase originally began in Whitehall, Whitehall police requested assistance from Columbus police.

The two suspects led police on a chase in the stolen vehicle, then got out and stole another vehicle, according to Columbus 911 dispatchers.

At some point during the chase, the driver of the stolen vehicle struck a police cruiser head-on near Clime and River Bend Roads in southwest Franklin County. Three other cruisers were damaged during the chase.

Jennifer Watson, public information officer for Columbus police, said she was not able to provide much more information about the pursuit. She said that detectives are still investigating the incident, and that no injuries have been reported.

smeighan@dispatch.com

@ShahidMeighan

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police car chase Cooper stadium