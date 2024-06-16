Columbus police arrest man in connection to Sunday morning homicide on West Side

A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly killed a woman in a domestic violence incident on the West Side.

Devon Blair, 23, was arrested by Columbus police Tuesday on previous warrants for his arrest on domestic violence charges while homicide detectives suspect him for the death of Brooke Devinney, 19, according to Columbus police.

Around 7:45 a.m. Sunday, Columbus police responded to a domestic violence report submitted to 911 via text message. When officers arrived, they saw a male fleeing on foot, but were not able to arrest him in that moment. Police located Devinney, who was suffering from "very significant physical injuries from assault."

Medics transported Devinney to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased at 8:45 a.m., according to police.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers located Blair and arrested him for outstanding warrants. Devinney, who was in a relationship with Blair, was believed to be the victim of the previous domestic violence cases, according to police.

