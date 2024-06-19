Columbus police arrest 16-year-old for Franklinton man's shooting death

Columbus police have arrested a teenager accused of killing a man in relation to a homicide earlier this month.

The 16-year-old suspect, who is not yet charged as an adult, was arrested June 18 and taken to the Franklin County juvenile detention center. The arrest stems from the June 4, 2024 death of 21-year-old Caleb McKenzie.

Columbus Division of Police officers responded to a call in the 700 block of Sullivant Avenue in Franklinton of a reported traffic crash with injuries.

Earlier coverage:

When they arrived at 10:39 p.m., they found the driver of a vehicle involved in the crash who was injured and unresponsive. He was transported to the hospital where it was discovered that he had been shot and was pronounced dead soon after, around 11:03 p.m.

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting calls Columbus Police at (614) 645-0114, the Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

