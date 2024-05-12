Columbus officer shot; possibly related to shooter at Amazon facility in West Jefferson

A Columbus police officer and another person were injured Sunday evening after a shooting on the Far West Side of the city, the second shooting involving police in as many days.

The shooting occurred around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Georgesville and Clime roads.

Brian Toth, executive vice president for the Fraternal Order of Police Capitol City Lodge No. 9, confirmed an officer was injured in the incident and taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center. The officer's condition is believed to be stable.

Toth said he did not have an immediate update on the condition of the other person who was shot and was unable to confirm if the shooting was related to an earlier report of an active shooter at the Amazon warehouse in Madison County. The two scenes are about 12 miles apart.

The Madison County Sheriff’s office said in a post on the department’s Facebook page that deputies got a call around 4:40 p.m. Sunday about a possible active shooter at the warehouse located west of West Jefferson. The sheriff’s office and West Jefferson police responded and are investigating. There are no injuries reported at the warehouse.

On Saturday evening, Columbus police fatally shot a man who police said opened fire at them with a rifle while officers were responding to a domestic dispute. Officers found a woman who died after appearing to have been shot by the male before officers arrived.

Near Cleveland Saturday night, Deshawn Anthony Vaughn, 24, is suspected of shooting and killing Euclid Police officer Jacob Derbin after police were called to a residence on the 300 block of East 211th St. just before 10 p.m. for a disturbance, according to News Channel 5 Cleveland. Police described the shot an "ambush."

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus officer shot after active shooter report at Amazon facility