Columbus mother accused of neglect during medical emergency of son makes initial appearance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Columbus woman accused of neglecting her child during a medical emergency made her first court appearance Monday morning.

Emily Henry was arrested Friday, May 31 in connection to an incident that occurred May 3.

Police say Henry was aware her 1-year-old son was lethargic, vomiting, and experiencing seizures; however, she is accused of not seeking medical attention. The boy was later diagnosed with two brain bleeds in Atlanta.

Henry made her initial appearance Monday morning in front of Chief Judge David Ranieri.

The hearing lasted less than three minutes and began with Public Defender Sheneka Terry who entered a not guilty plea on Henry’s behalf.

“At this time, she is going to enter in a plea of not guilty. I’ve spoken with law enforcement as well as the state and we’ve come to an agreement of a $2,500 regular bond on this charge. We will waive a preliminary hearing and ask that the case go over to Superior Court,” Terry addressed the judge. “And I know that law enforcement is asking for a provision that Ms. Henry comply with all DFCS [Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Family & Children Services] instruction, and she is in agreement with that, your honor.”

The child is with his paternal grandparents, Henry does have supervised visitation rights.

Judge Ranieri bound the case over to Superior Court, ordered Henry pay a $2,500 regular bond, and ordered her to comply with all DFCS direction and orders.

