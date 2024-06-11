Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority buys Waldren Woods to address affordable housing

The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority announced Monday the $30 million acquisition of the 160-unit Waldren Woods apartment community in a move to address the growing demand for affordable housing in Columbus.

The purchase aims to ensure Waldren Woods operates as a mixed-income community, accessible to households across various income levels, CMHA President and CEO Charles Hillman said.

The Housing Authority’s $28.1 million acquisition comes amid a severe shortage of affordable housing in central Ohio, with only 29 affordable units available per 100 extremely low-income households.

“There’s no question the need for mixed-income housing is at an all-time historic high in Columbus and throughout central Ohio," Hillman said. "Our decision to add Waldren Woods to the CMHA portfolio reflects a strong commitment to our mission to provide access to affordable housing opportunities for all residents of Franklin County.”

The acquisition from a single-asset LLC created by Donald R. Kenney & Company Realty, aligns with CMHA’s broader strategy to secure multifamily housing communities near essential amenities such as schools, transportation, job centers and health care services.

Waldren Woods will offer a range of housing options:

10% of units (16 apartments) will be available through CMHA’s Housing Choice Voucher Program for households earning 30% of the Area Median Income, about $21,700 annually for an individual or $27,900 for a family of three.

30% of units (48 apartments) will cater to residents earning up to 80% of AMI, about $57,900 for an individual or $74,400 for a family of three, supporting CMHA’s goal of providing workforce housing.

60% of units (96 apartments) will be market-rate with no income restrictions.

Built in 2022, Waldren Woods features modern amenities such as new appliances, a fitness center, a resort-style pool and access to major transportation routes.

Located in the Livingston-McNaughten neighborhood, the complex offers a suburban lifestyle and is near shopping centers, parks and two airports.

“With affordable housing options and plenty of amenities nearby, Livingston-McNaughten is the ideal neighborhood, and Waldren Woods is the perfect place to live, work, and play,” said Bob Bitzenhofer, CMHA vice president of planning and development and board chair for the Affordable Housing Alliance of Central Ohio.

Prospective residents will be able to move into Waldren Woods as current residents voluntarily vacate their units over time, with priority given to lower-income and working-class individuals.

