On April 10, 2024, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivered his “State of the State” address to a packed Ohio statehouse audience. Now in his second term, the Governor’s remarks were notably focused on key initiatives aimed to benefit the state’s youth, with special emphasis on improving the health and education of Ohio’s children and students.

His remarks touched both on recent accomplishments and his hopes for the next steps state lawmakers might take on key issues, including programs intended to improve infant care, create school-based health clinics, and improve access to quality child care.

With veteran Statehouse News Bureau journalist Jo Ingles, we sit down with Ohio’s 70th governor, Mike DeWine, for a wide-ranging conversation unpacking his 2024 “State of the State” address and a look at what Ohio’s future may hold.

Featuring Mike DeWine, Governor, State of Ohio and Jo Ingles, Journalist/Producer, Statehouse News Bureau

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Metro Club: State of the State with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine