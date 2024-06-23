Columbus mass shooting wounds 10 in Short North; police seek suspect vehicle

Columbus police are looking for a suspect vehicle after 10 people were shot in the Short North area of Columbus overnight. The shooting was reported about 2:30 AM and one of the 10 victims was in critical condition and the others were stable, police told 10TV.

Detectives need your help locating this vehicle involved in a shooting this morning in the 1100 blk of N. High St., where 10 people were shot. The vehicle is believed to be a white, 4-door Honda Civic with tinted windows. pic.twitter.com/FpWYiVEDPu — Columbus Division of Police (@ColumbusPolice) June 23, 2024

"Detectives need your help locating this vehicle involved in a shooting this morning in the 1100 blk of N. High St., where 10 people were shot," a police post on X said Sunday. "The vehicle is believed to be a white, 4-door Honda Civic with tinted windows."

The suspect was described as a male wearing all black clothing, according to a police post on Facebook.

A Columbus police officer keeps the scene secure after 10 people were shot in the Short North area of Columbus overnight.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of North High Street near East 3rd Ave, according to police. Officers heard shots at about 2:30 a.m., Columbus police Sgt. Joe Alberts told 10TV.

One of the 10 victims was in critical condition and the others were stable, according to the Facebook post. The victims range in age from 16 to 27.

Columbus police investigators collect evidence at N. High St. and E. Fifth Ave after 10 people were shot in the Short North area of Columbus overnight.

NBC 4 reports police chased the suspect vehicle before losing it.

The Dispatch has left a message for Albert.

Ohio mass shootings

Any shooting of four or more people is considered a mass shooting, making this at least the second such event in Ohio this month.

On June 2, a mass shooting in Akron, which happened just after midnight at a birthday party, resulted in the death of 27-year-old LaTeris Cook and left 27 people injured. No arrests have been made.

Crime Stoppers accepting tips

Anyone with information on the shooting may call detectives at 614-645-4373 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

This breaking story will be updated.

