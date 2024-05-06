Columbus man takes plea deal and receives 8 years in prison for drug trafficking

ZANESVILLE − Equawn J. Crawford, 35, was sentenced to eight years in prison by Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Judge Kelly Cottrill after striking a deal that saw him plead guilty to drug trafficking, a second-degree felony, with a firearm specification, according to a May 6 press release from the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office.“Deputy Browning did an excellent job during this traffic stop, where he ended up finding and preventing a significant amount of narcotics from poisoning our community,” said Muskingum County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Gerald Anderson. “The Zanesville Police Department’s Officer Blanton also responded to the stop to ensure officer safety and saw the defendant's gun when he stepped out to speak with Deputy Browning."The Columbus man initially faced 11 total felony charges of trafficking, drug possession, having a weapon while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and illegal possession of firearm in liquor permit premises after his arrest on Dec. 7, according to court documents. The indictment shows Crawford possessed a semi-automatic handgun and a revolver at the time of arrest.Ten of those charges were dropped in the plea agreement, according to court documents.Crawford was pulled over for a traffic violation, during which officers observed him acting nervously and a firearm holster in the back seat, according to the press release. It also stated that Crawford was asked to exit the car and a concealed firearm in his front pants pocket was observed.Officers found multiple plastic bags filled with cocaine, as well as bags containing fentanyl, marijuana, and $2,220 cash, according to the press release and court records. Crawford’s car was also searched, and a plastic bag containing pills, later determined to be oxycodone, and a stolen handgun were found in the glovebox, according to the press release.In total, Crawford was found to be transporting 26.5 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of methamphetamine, and 120 pressed fentanyl pills.

