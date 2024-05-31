Columbus man shot, killed Tuesday night had been charged in manslaughter case

A Columbus man who was shot and killed Tuesday night on the city's South Side near Merion Village had been charged in a separate involuntary manslaughter case in the beating death of a 61-year-old Columbus man at a COTA bus stop near there in late March.

Columbus police responded about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting on the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue. Responding officers found Joshua C. Hunt, 36, of Columbus, suffering from a gunshot wound. Columbus Division of Fire medics pronounced Hunt dead at the scene at 10:51 p.m.

Hunt had been charged in the March 29 beating death of 61-year-old Dwayne Dowdell at a COTA bus stop at the corner of East Whittier Street and Parsons Avenue — not far from where Hunt was shot and killed. Hunt was accused of walking up to Dowdell and striking him in the chest, causing Dowdell to fall backward into the roadway and strike his head, according to a probable cause affidavit. When police responded minutes later to a 911 call, they found Dowdell lying in the street and bleeding from the head.

Medics transported Dowdell in critical condition to Ohio Health Grant Medical Center, Downtown, where he died of his injuries on March 30. The affidavit does not say why Hunt assaulted Dowdell.

The involuntary manslaughter case against Hunt had been dismissed at the request of the Franklin County Prosecutor' office while the investigation continued, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records. Hunt was released from jail on May 3.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Hunt is asked to contact homicide Detective Scott Polgar at (614) 581-7112 or SPolgar@ColumbusPolice.org or call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

