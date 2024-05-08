Columbus man pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old, gets life sentence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man appeared in Superior Court Tuesday afternoon for a sentencing hearing, pleading guilty to a shooting that left a teenager dead in November 2020.

LilMarcus Terell Ransom, 24, has been in jail for over 3 years in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Allen Toombs.

According to court testimony, Toombs was shot and killed in the area of Cusseta Road and Conner Road back in November 2020.

On Tuesday, Ransom plead guilty to all charges against him including malice murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Upon pleading guilty to the malice murder charge, the State recommended the other charges be dismissed.

Superior Court Judge John Martin followed the State’s recommendation, sentencing Ransom to life with the possibility of parole for malice murder.

During the sentencing hearing, Toombs’ family had the opportunity to address the court. Toombs’ mother, Shalonda Flagg, describes Nov. 15, 2020 as the worst day of her life.

He was only 16 years old. Just a baby… my baby. I think of all the things my son will never get to do. It breaks my heart, but I’m thankful for the 16 years that the Lord blessed me with. Shalonda Flagg, Allen Toombs’ mother

Judge Martin also sentenced Ransom on a separate case for a crime he committed while incarcerated. Court testimony revealed that Ransom attempted to get strips, or paper soaked in narcotics, into the Muscogee County Jail by using the jail messaging system.

Ransom plead guilty to those charges, which will run concurrent with the sentenced received for malice murder.

