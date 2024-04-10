Columbus man who filed more than $2M in fraudulent COVID relief claims sentenced to prison

A Columbus man who admitted to fraudulently collected more than $900,000 in federal COVID relief funds has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to six years in prison.

Ousmane Diane, 24, was indicted in February 2023 and pleaded guilty in October 2023 to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for filing more than 3,000 fraudulent COVID relief applications totaling more than $2 million, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Investigators said that through a combination of identity theft and willing accomplices, Diane submitted fraudulent COVID relief applications to the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans program and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. Diane and his six other co-defendants colluded for more than a year as they illegally received federal aid meant to help businesses and families rebounding from the pandemic, federal prosecutors said.

Diane had also advertised his fraudulent filing service through social media by posting: “Hey My Name is Ous And I Sell Methods To Help You Get Approved For Funds!!!.”

Diane regularly referred to the pandemic and the scheme as a "bandemic," in reference to the stacks of federal cash they received, according to court documents.

Diane "stole critical taxpayer money intended to help families during an unprecedented national pandemic,” Shawn Rice, special-agent-in-charge with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Office of Inspector General, said in a news release.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus man gets 6 years in prison for federal COVID relief fraud