Columbus man dies after being struck by a hit-and-run SUV in Forest Park East

Charles Bujereri, 51, of Columbus, was walking just after 9:15 p.m. on the east side of Tamarack Boulevard, just north of Morse Road, when he attempted to cross Tamarack Boulevard walking westbound, according to a Columbus police release. At the same time, a gray Ford Expedition SUV traveling southbound struck Bujereri while he was crossing Tamarack Boulevard, police said.

The driver of the Expedition fled the scene and continued traveling southbound without stopping.

Medics transported Bujereri to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.

Columbus police later found the Expedition unoccupied in the 900 block of Atlantic Avenue off Busch Boulevard on the city's North Side, approximately three miles from where Bujereri was struck. Police have not yet identified who was driving the SUV.

The Columbus police Accident Investigation Unit is handling the probe into the fatal crash. Any person with knowledge of the involved vehicle operator is encouraged to contact the Accident Investigation Unit at (614) 645-4767. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.

@ShahidMeighan

smeighan@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Pedestrian dies after struck by hit-and-run SUV in Forest Park East