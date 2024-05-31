Columbus man accused of possessing hundreds of child porn videos, images on Google account

A Columbus man is facing child pornography charges after a joint investigation found that he possessed hundreds of videos and images of children being sexually assaulted and that he produced pornography with a minor, Columbus police said in a media release on Thursday.

Timothi L. Cramer, 43, of the University District, is charged with one count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records. Cramer was arrested without incident Thursday after Columbus police SWAT executed a search warrant at his home on Indianola Avenue in cooperation with the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Columbus Police Exploited Children Unit.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on March 26, 2024, Google submitted a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sex abuse material being processed through their system. The report accused Cramer of uploading child sex abuse material to a Google account, where Google found almost 400 child sex abuse photos and videos stored. One video involved a minor who was under Cramer's car, the affidavit states.

Columbus police said this is not Cramer's first instance of abuse involving children. He had previously served 16 years in prison from 2006 to 2022 for aggravated child abuse in Lake County, Florida. According to Lake County court records, Lake County Sheriff detectives said Cramer and his fiancée admitted to intentionally starving his fiancée's 2-year-old son. Cramer also physically abused the child and would throw him into a closet for no apparent reasons, sometimes "just because he was having a bad day," detectives said in court records.

By the time the 2-year-old was removed from the home by the Florida Department of Children and Families, he weighed 22 pounds and was suffering from chronic malnutrition, court records state.

Cramer is being held at the Franklin County jail on the child sex abuse charges.

