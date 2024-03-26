Columbus, Kansas, man given prison term for sexual abuse of child

Mar. 26—COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Cherokee County judge Tuesday sentenced a 54-year-old man from Columbus, Kansas, to 72 months in prison for the sexual abuse of a child five years ago.

Eric R. Wood pleaded guilty in January to aggravated indecent liberties with a child and attempted indecent solicitation of a child, charges that were brought following an investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department in 2019.

Wood remains in custody at the Cherokee County Jail pending transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

