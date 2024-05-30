Columbus Humane picks Erich Hunker as new CEO following four-month search

Erich Hunker, assistant head of school at the private Columbus Academy since 1999, will take over as CEO of Columbus Humane on June 20.

Erich Hunker, currently the assistant head of school at the private Columbus Academy, has been named the new CEO of Columbus Humane effective June 20, the nonprofit animal welfare and advocacy agency announced Thursday.

Hunker was chosen following a four-month national search by a headhunter firm along with Columbus Humane's search committee that began after its current CEO, Rachel D.K. Finney, announced earlier this year that she would be stepping down. The nonprofit said Hunker brings with him more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, marketing and community engagement.

A 1981 graduate of Columbus Academy, Hunker has been the Gahanna school's assistant head for development and external relations since 1999, according to its website. The academy posted notice of Hunker's pending departure on its website shortly after Columbus Humane announced his selection.

“Erich has the executive leadership experience, fundraising acumen, and community relationships we were looking for to drive the great mission of Columbus Humane forward in new and meaningful ways,” said Doug Buchanan, head of the search committee for Columbus Humane's board of directors.

“Everyone at Columbus Humane is incredibly grateful for the path Rachel D.K. Finney, CAWA has laid for this organization over the last 16 years, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for Erich to take over the helm," Buchanan said.

Finney, who served as Columbus Humane's CEO for 16 years before announcing her resignation in February, will step down at the end of June following a transition period with Hunker. Under Finney's leadership, Columbus Humane launched several major initiatives, projects and expansions that improved the lives of both animals under their care and people seeking to adopt a pet.

Founded in 1883, Columbus Humane serves central Ohio through a variety of programs for both animals and people. The nonprofit's animal cruelty investigation unit responds to an average of 6,000 investigations per year.

As an adoption center, Columbus Humane cares for an average of over 250 animals daily and facilitates an average of 3,000 adoptions yearly. The organization celebrated its 140th anniversary last Dec. 7.

smeighan@dispatch.com

@ShahidMeighan

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Erich Hunker named as new Columbus Humane CEO