Columbus homicide detectives investigating after male body found in Franklinton alley

Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating after a male was found dead from a gunshot wound Monday afternoon in an alleyway in Franklinton.

Police received a 911 call about noon reporting a body in an alley behind the 100 block of Jones Avenue. Responding officers found a man lying unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Columbus fire medics pronounced the male victim dead at 12:10 p.m. The name of the victim is being withheld by police until positive identification is made and family is notified.

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477). Detective Journey is the lead detective on the case and is being assisted by Detective Kirby.

