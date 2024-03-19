Columbus forecast includes high-wind warning for Columbus, National Weather Service says

The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a special weather statement for the Columbus region Tuesday morning warning residents to expect high winds to pursuist through most of day.

According to the statement, winds could gust from 35 to 45 mph this afternoon and residents should secure outdoor items and use caution while driving.

Additionally, the high winds and dry conditions increase the risk of out-of-control fires, so the NWS recommended curtailing any outdoor burning.

Counties included in the wind advisory are:

Wayne, Fayette, Union, Franklin, Hardin, Mercer, Auglaize, Darke, Shelby, Logan, Delaware, Miami, Champaign, Clark, Madison, Licking, Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Warren and Clinton.

The adviory comes less than a week after a series of powerful thunderstorms and tornadoes battered several communities throughout Ohio, including Delaware County. The storm killed three people in Logan County's Indian Lake area.

Dry and windy conditions are expected today ahead of a dry cold front. Windy conditions and low relative humidities will bring an elevated fire danger risk for much of the area. pic.twitter.com/5NpQP2dyZi — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 19, 2024

Columbus weather forecast for the week of March 19

While the spring equinox is here, it looks like it'll be pretty chilly for the rest of the week.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Winds could gust up to 30 mph.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high around 47. Winds could gust up to 29 mph.

Wednesday night - Mostly clear with a low around 22. Winds could gust up to 26 mph.

Thursday - Sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Friday - A chance of rain after 3 p.m. Partly sunny with a high around 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%

Friday night - Rain likely, mainly between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday - A chance of rain before 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

