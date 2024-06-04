Columbus firefighters to get 18.5% pay raise by October 2025 recommended by factfinder

A factfinder's recommendation for an 18.5% pay raise for Columbus firefighters by October 2025 under a new three-year contract that will now go into effect after Columbus City Council took no action Monday.

The first pay raise, 7.5%, is retroactive back to October. This coming October, firefighters will get another 5% raise, followed by 5% in October 2025. The contract expires in October 2026 - meaning the annual pay raises would end but its others terms would continue until a new deal is reached.

But it was unclear Monday evening whether Mayor Andrew J. Ginther was opposed to the deal, and whether the City Council overruled him.

City Council went into a rare closed-door executive session with the mayor's Department of Human Resources staff as a group of dozens of firefighters stood outside the chamber doors.

Steve Stein, president of Columbus Local 67 of the International Association of Fire Fighters, said that his union members had overwhelmingly approved a recommendation to use a factfinder after the former contract expired without progress on a new agreement last October. The factfinder, appointed by the State Employment Relations Board in November, recommended the new contract with the pay raise.

The union vote to accept the factfinder's contract recommendation was 1,644 to 68, Stein said. City Council didn't have to do anything for the agreement to go into effect.

"While the proposal is costly, our firefighters deserve raises," City Council President Shannon Hardin said after council members emerged from the more than two-hour closed executive session. No further discussion occurred about the contract among members when they reconvened, and the council immediately adjourned into a zoning meeting.

Asked outside the meeting whether the mayor had recommended that City Council reject the factfinder's recommendation, Hardin said he would take no questions about the contract, which covers city firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.

Chris Moses, the city's director of Human Resources since April, also declined to say whether the Ginther administration was recommending that City Council vote to reject the factfinder's contract recommendation, which he said would have required the support of six of the nine members. If council had rejected the factfinder's recommendation, that would have sent the matter into a final binding arbitration before a "conciliator," which raised uncertainty for both sides.

"So by not voting on it, it's being accepted," Stein said after Hardin's announcement, as firefighters celebrated in the hallway. "It was hugely important for our firefighters."

Columbus Division of Fire is one of the busiest fire departments in Ohio, and Local 67 is the largest IAFF affiliate in the state with more than 1,550 members.

Stein noted that Ginther's proposed new zoning code, now under consideration by City Council for a potential July vote, "is going to change the type of fires we're responding to." The new code, which would initially change the zoning along major transporation corridors, would allow developers to build denser, taller, structures than the current rules.

Aside from pay, Stein said other major issues in the contract were the union allowing expanded drug and alcohol testing for arson investigators because they carry guns like police officers, and compressing the pay differential between firefighters and their commanding officers by a couple percentage points.

It was not immediately clear how much money the new contract would cost city taxpayers. But in April, council members unanimously gave Columbus police officers a nearly 16% pay increase — a deal that will cost the city an extra $80.4 million through December 2026.

In other business Monday, City Council:

● Settled a lawsuit stemming from the 2020 racial injustice protests and rioting Downtown by two protesters who said they were injured by Columbus police officers. Alexandra Davis, who was arrested at the protests over the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer for spitting on an officer after being repeatedly asked to stop, alleges that excessive force was used against her during her arrest, which injured her ankle. Charges against Davis of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, were dropped. Austin Williams, who tried to assist Davis and also was arrested, claimed excessive force was used by police due to poor training. The city will pay $50,000 to settle the joint suit, avoiding potentially hundreds of thousands in legal fees.

● Approved a one-year, $1.2-million contract with Helicopter Minit-Men Inc. for maintenance and repairs of the Division of Police's helicopter fleet as required by the Federal Aviation Administration. The firm was the sole bidder.

● Authorized the city Recreation and Parks Department to modify an existing contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. to provide architectural and engineering services for the Gender Road Park and McCoy Park Improvements Project, costing $1.2 million from bond funds.

