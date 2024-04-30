Columbus Division of Police in mourning after sudden death of detective

The Columbus Division of Police is in mourning after one of their veteran detectives died unexpectedly Monday morning at his home.

Detective Brett Johnson, 42, suffered an undisclosed medical emergency Monday and later died, according to Brian Steel, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge #9. Johnson served with Columbus police for 20 years and was working as a detective on the department's robbery squad at the time of his passing.

He leaves behind a wife and four children.

"For the past 20 years, Detective Johnson dedicated his time and service to the city of Columbus and the Columbus Division of Police. We extend our deepest condolences to Detective Johnson’s wife and children, as well as his friends and family, as they navigate this unimaginable loss," the division said in a news release.

Steel, who had served with Johnson as one of his partners in the past, said that the hole that Johnson's loss has created will never be filled.

"He was an outstanding police officer," Steel said.

Johnson's body was transported Tuesday to a funeral home in Gahanna, escorted by the department's motorcycle unit and a convoy of police cruisers.

