Columbus Dispatch journalists earn 10 awards in statewide contest

The Columbus Dispatch recently won 10 awards in the 2024 All-Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards presented by the Press Club of Cleveland.

"Preying on Patients" won top honors in investigative journalism, while "Chaos in Ohio's youth lockups," an investigation of the Ohio Department of Youth Services by The Dispatch and USA TODAY Network Ohio, won third place.

Columbus Dispatch reporter Max Filby

Judges commended "Preying on Patients" for its "detailed laying out of Ohio's do-nothing Medical Board with sometime painful details of how victims were abused and doctors went unpunished." The project was led by Managing Editor Encarnacion Pyle and Reporter Max Filby among others.

The newsroom also won first place for "Under Fire," a deep look at gun violence in Columbus in the In-Depth Report or Series category.

Encarnacion Pyle, Columbus DIspatch managing editor

An "outstanding approach to covering an ongoing crisis: gun violence," judges said. "This series looks at the problem from multiple angles. The investment in this series by the reporters and the rest of the team shows in the comprehensive approach."

Filby and Producer Patrick Flaherty also won second place in the same category for "Dr. Roxy: Rise and Fall of the TikTok Doc."

Also winning top honors was Ohio State football beat writer Joey Kaufman in the Best in Ohio sports reporter category.

"The diversity of the submissions was impressive," judges wrote. "The reporter took on passion projects like the evolution of a cult hero moment in the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry (and how it has defined the player's life since their playing days)."

Sports columnist Rob Oller won first place in Sports Column or Blog for "Injury to Bills' Damar Hamlin forces fans to deal with uncomfortable feelings."

"Oller artfully unspooled his tangle of emotions following the critical game-time injury of an NFL athlete. And he ended with a powerful kicker," judges wrote.

Other winners included:

Best in Ohio — Opinion Writer: second place, Amelia Robinson, opinion and engagement editor

Profile: second place for "Jack Hanna's long goodbye," Mike Wagner, a former reporter, and third place for "Allison Russo is a rising political star, but where do Democrats go as Ohio gets redder?" by Anna Staver, a former reporter.

Race & Diversity Reporting: second place for "Who I always was" by Danae King, reporter.

Best in Ohio — News Reporter: third place, Haley BeMiller, of the USA Today Network Statehouse Bureau.

