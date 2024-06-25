Columbus council pumps more cash into housing assistance as apartments boot residents

In the wake of at least three recent major apartment complex shutdowns that displaced hundreds of residents into an already strained housing market, Columbus City Council on Monday passed a pair of ordinances aimed at helping involuntarily displaced residents find available rental housing and rehousing assistance.

One agreement adds another $323,600 to $300,000 allocated last November to R.H. Brown & Company to extend the time to provide support for those in need of emergency rehousing services through the end of next year. While the original allocation relied solely on federal rental assistance dollars, this new grant includes $170,000 of city tax dollars.

"We've been hearing and seeing in Columbus over the last several months and certainly in the last several years the impacts of a housing market that is displacing folks," City Council President Shannon Hardin told The Dispatch during a break in Monday's meeting. "So these dollars will help support the agencies that do the work to keep people in their homes, or to rehouse them."

"We want to make sure that when we see these large displacements, that we're not just making announcements, that we're stepping up with resources to help folks get back into quality housing," Hardin told The Dispatch.

The Dispatch has reported on several high-profile cases of landlords kicking longtime residents out of their apartment-complex units in order the clear the way for renovations - and higher rents. The complexes in question include 18 units in a quiet, middle-class cul-de-sac a stone’s throw from the Scioto River and Griggs Reservoir Park, on Columbus’ Northwest Side, 88 households in a complex just north of Ohio State University, and about 100 residents in a formerly family-owned apartment complex on Columbus' Northeast Side near Champions Golf Course.

These recent developments played a role in getting City Council to act, Hardin said. "Not that it brought it to our attention, but it glared a shining light on an issue that, unfortunately, we believe will happen again," he said. "We're watching a couple more housing complexes that we would not be surprised that there will not be more families like this that will be displaced.

"We want to get upstream from that to make sure that there are dollars available to help."

In addition to the $323,600 in new grants, the Council on Monday also approved another $40,000 to the Riverview International Center, which is located in the same complex north of OSU that was hit with a closure, and is also being displaced by the owner, Peak Property Group. The local nonprofit group, which offers English classes, employment help and other services, had to move its office out of the complex, it recently said. Most of the families affected in that particular complex are immigrants originally from Bangladesh.

McNaughten Road residents unhappy over apartment complex approval

In other business Monday, about 100 residents came Downtown to City Hall to protest a zoning change to almost 25 acres of rural land that will clear the way for a 296-unit apartment complex at 198 McNaughten Road on the Far East Side that has been nearly five years in the making.

The residents, many holding signs reading: "McNaughten Road needs to be safe. Vote No!!!" went home disappointed as the council forged ahead with the project over their objections, citing the city's housing affordability crisis and the need to end the "Not In My Back Yard" mentality.

Council voted 7-1 to change the zoning for the apartment complex, which has been reduced in size from its original plan. Councilmember Emmanuel Remy voted no, and Councilmember Shayla Favor was absent.

Residents who spoke at the meeting repeatedly brought up traffic safety along McNaughten Road between East Broad and Main streets. In 2019, they noted an 11-year-old girl was struck by two cars and killed while walking to a school bus stop at 6:23 a.m.

For a quarter of a century, city studies have shown the two-lane road is dangerous due to heavy traffic, said Jennifer Chamberlain, chair of the Far East Area Commission. "It is the responsibility of this city to ensure the safety of its streets and the residents — and in this case it failed to do so," she said.

McNaughten still has no sidewalks, Chamberlain said, and the new development will further "load" the road with hundreds of new vehicle trips per day.

Chamberlain said the city's new "Zone In" zoning change currently before City Council leaves out several major parcels on East Broad Street, just north of the new apartment site. Chamberlain said that when she asked the city why, she was told it was "an oversight."

Chamberlain told The Dispatch after the vote that Zone In is supposed to protect interior neighborhoods from major development by pushing it onto major corridors like East Broad Streeet, where a COTA LinkUs bus rapid transit service is proposed. But she noted the opposite had just happened Monday night with the Council's vote on the McNaughten project.

Councilmembers said the apartment complex developer will install new sidewalks along part of McNaughten, and the city is planning road improvements, including turning lanes.

City Community Relations Commission changed back to advisory role

In other action on Monday, the council voted to change the 15-member city Community Relations Commission into an advisory panel rather than an administrative body that makes determinations and votes on issuing fines for housing, workplace and accommodations discrimination. The commission will now instead make recommendations on actions to the director of the city Department of Neighborhoods, a department under Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, who will decide on issuing fines.

Todd Dieffenderfer, interim director of the city Department of Neighborhoods, said the change returns the three-decades-old commission to its pre-2021 status, largely because when the panel began issuing fines that year the commissioners had the "unanticipated consequences" that they had become public officials under state ethics law definitions, which can lead to criminal consequences because of various conflicts of interest.

"Making this change makes them advisory again," and removes potential ethics problems, Dieffenderfer said.

Protective classes under the city's nondiscrimination code include race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, color, religion, national origin, age and other classes.

wbush@gannett.com

@ReporterBush

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: City Council approves more aid to those displaced from apt complexes