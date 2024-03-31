Columbus community holds conversation against child abuse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An event for taking a stand against abuse took place at the Linden Community Center on Saturday, highlighting the importance of recognizing and addressing abuse in all forms.

The goal of the event was to help keep kids on the right track and featured a variety of activities aimed at engaging both children and adults.

There were live performances, mime performances, snacks and prizes. The proceeds went towards supporting victims of abuse.

Organizers believe that by coming together, the community can make a difference and put an end to the silence surrounding abuse. They added that it’s important for kids to grow up in a healthy environment.

“Because the kids are the future and so it’s very important that we grow up, you raise a child, raise a child and then you won’t have that many problems when the child gets older,” Johnny Tyrone Stringfield, a recording artist at the event, said. “So these types of structured events help raise that child so the child can be very productive. So yeah, this is very important.”

A similar event is scheduled for May 25.

