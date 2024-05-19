Columbus City Schools could close up to 20 schools. Here's what to know about each of them

This month the Superintendent's Community Facilities Task Force presented a plan where up to 20 possible Columbus school buildings face the possibility of closure under nine different recommended scenarios.

While there are nine proposals, some are alternates of each other and the Board of Education may or may not approve any or all of them. Over a number of meetings earlier this year, the task force considered factors such as building utilization, or how full a building is, transportation data and whether a building has been aging without substantial renovation, The Dispatch previously reported.

Under some of the task force recommendations, specialty programs like Columbus Alternative High School or Duxberry Arts Impact Elementary may move to a different building or may consolidate at another school.

Columbus City Schools maps showing proposed school closure simulations during a Thursday open house walkthrough of the nine proposals from the Superintendent's Community Facilities Task Force, which could close up to 20 schools.

Also included is each school's Ohio Department of Education state report cards, including how many stars out of five possible each school received overall and how many they received in the progress category, which measures how well a school is improving year-over-year.

You can see each scenario broken down in full on the CCS website, where you can also offer feedback on individual proposals.

Here's your guide to each of the schools facing potential closure:

Broadleigh Elementary

Under one proposal, Broadleigh Elementary, on the East Side, would close and consolidate with area schools.

Year opened: 1952

Utilization: 66.5% (266 students of 400 capacity)

State report cards: Three stars overall; three stars in progress

CCS Preparatory School for Boys

Under a proposal for the Boys Preparatory program, the school would close the current location at the former Eastmoor Middle School and begin operating as a separate school located within the CCS Preparatory School for Girls, on the Near East Side.

At just 23.2% full, the CCS Preparatory School for Boys is the the most under-utilized CCS school.

Year opened: 1962

Utilization: 23.2% (100 students for 431 capacity)

State report cards: Two stars overall; three stars in progress

Buckeye Middle School

Under one proposal, Buckeye Middle School on the South Side would close and middle school students would attend a new Marion Franklin Middle School.

Year opened: 1962

Utilization: 72.6% (365 students for 503 capacity)

State report cards: Two stars overall; two stars in progress

Cranbrook Elementary

Under proposals, Cranbrook Elementary, on the Northwest Side, would close and consolidate with area schools.

Year opened: 1957

Utilization: 79.7% (259 students out of 325 capacity)

State report cards: 3.5 stars overall; three stars in progress

Columbus Alternative High School (building)

Columbus Alternative High School is included on a proposal of potential closures for the district.

Under one proposal, Columbus Alternative High School would close its current location on McGuffey Road in North Linden and move to the current site of Downtown High School, which would merge with Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center. Another proposal has Columbus Alternative High School moving to the current East High School site.

Columbus Alternative High School was recently named among the top in the state by U.S. News and World Report.

Year opened: 1926

Utilization: 84.5% (764 students out of 904 capacity)

State report cards: Four stars overall; four stars in progress; four stars in graduation

Columbus Gifted Academy Program

In one proposal, the Columbus Gifted Academy would move to Dominion Middle School and Oakland Park Elementary School. In another scenario, the Columbus Gifted Academy would moved to Ridgeview Middle School after that school consolidates with Dominion Middle School. The current location in Italian Village would close.

Year opened: 1898

Utilization: 43.2% (329 students out of 761 capacity)

State report cards: N/A

Duxbery Park Arts Impact Elementary

Under one scenario, Fort Hayes would take on students from Duxberry Park Arts Impact Elementary, creating a K-12 arts program on the Fort Hayes campus. In another proposal, Duxberry students would return to their home school or combine with Fort Hayes. The current Duxberry school is on the Northeast Side.

Year opened: 1959

Utilization: 46.5% (186 students out of 400 capacity)

State report cards: Two stars overall; two stars in progress

Fairwood Elementary

Under proposals, Fairwood Elementary, in Driving Park, is expected to close and consolidate with other area K-6 schools.

Year opened: 1924

Utilization: 46.5% (186 students for 400 capacity)

State report cards: 2.5 stars overalll; three stars overall

Hubbard Elementary

Under proposals, Hubbard Elementary, built in 1896 in Victorian Village, would close alongside Cranbrook Elementary and consolidate with area schools.

Year opened: 1896

Utilization: 62.1% (233 students for 375 capacity)

State report cards: Three stars overall; three stars overall

Innis Elementary

Under one proposal, Innis Elementary, on the city's Northeast Side, would be consolidate with other schools in the area.

Year opened: 1974

Utilization: 55.3% (235 students for 425 capacity)

State report cards: Two stars overall; two stars in progress

Johnson Park Middle School

Under one proposal East High School would take on Eastmoor Academy, and the boundary of East High School would be adjusted. The current Eastmoor Academy building would become a middle school taking students from Johnson Park and Sherwood Middle Schools, which would both eventually close.

Year opened: 1958

Utilization: 61.4% (353 students for 575 capacity)

State report cards: Two stars overall; two stars in progress

Lindbergh Elementary

Lindbergh, alongside West Broad and Valleyview Elementary Schools, would consolidate with other area elementary schools under one proposal. Lindbergh is located on the West Side.

Year opened: 1958

Utilization: 78.7 (236 students for 300 capacity)

State report cards: 3.5 stars overall, five stars in progress

North Linden Elementary

North Linden Elementary would close and consolidate with other area schools under one proposal.

Year opened: 1949

Utilization: 82.5% (330 students for 400 capacity)

State report cards: 2.5 stars overall; three stars in progress

Northtowne Elementary

Northetowne Elementary, in Northland, would close and consolidate under one proposal.

Year opened: 1968

Utilization: 96.3% (289 students of 300 capacity)

State report cards: 2.5 stars overall; three stars in progress

Marion-Franklin High School

Marion-Franklin High School is a Columbus City School on the South Side at 1265 Koebel Road. Marion-Franklin is one of 17 traditional high schools in the Columbus City Schools district.

Under one proposal, South High School becomes the regional high school taking high school students from Marion-Franklin. Marion-Franklin High School, on the South Side, would eventually close.

Year opened: 1951

Utilization: 43.8% (443 students for 1,012 capacity)

State report cards: 1.5 stars overall, one star in progress, 1 star in graduation

Moler Elementary

Under two different proposals Moler, Siebert and Fairwood elementary schools are expected to consolidate with other area elementary schools. Moler is on the South Side.

Year opened: 1967

Utilization: 65.5% (311 students out of 475)

State report cards: 2.5 stars overall, 3 stars in progress)

Sherwood Middle School

Under one proposal, East High School would take Eastmoor Academy, and the boundary of East High School would adjust. The current Eastmoor Academy building would become a middle school, taking on students from Johnson Park and Sherwood middle schools, which would both eventually close.

Year opened: 1965

Utilization: 69.2 (461 students of 666 capacity)

State report cards: 3.5 stars overall; four stars in progress

Siebert K-6 Elementary

Under two different proposals, Siebert, Fairwood and Moler elementary schools are expected to consolidate with other area elementary schools.

At 120% occupancy, Siebert Elementary, in Merion Village, is the most over-capacity school in the district.

Year opened: 1975

Utilization: 120% (330 students for 275 capacity)

State report cards: Three stars overall; three stars in progress

Valleyview Elementary

Valleyview, alongside Lindbergh, and West Broad elementary schools, would consolidate with other area elementary schools under one proposal. Valleyview is on the city's Far West Side.

Year opened: 1957

Utilization: 89.3% (268 students for 300 capacity)

State report cards: 3.5 stars overall; four stars in progress

West Broad Elementary

West Broad, alongside Lindbergh and Valleyview elementary schools, would consolidate with other area elementary schools under one proposal. West Broad Elementary is on the West Side.

Year opened: 1914

Utilization: 65.5% (360 students of 550 capacity)

State report cards: 2.5 stars overall; three stars in progress

