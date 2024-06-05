Columbus City school board says leaked memo investigation shows Simmons 'sole author'

The Columbus City school board voted Tuesday to waive attorney-client privilege and release an investigation into the leaked document scandal, which board leadership said proved that full responsibility rested with member Brandon Simmons.

After hours of executive session, six members of the seven-member board voted in favor of the motion to make the district's legal team report public. Simmons abstained. Board President Christina Vera said that the board was taking the unusual step to help rebuild trust in the district.

Columbus City School board member Brandon Simmons sits at the beginning of the May 21 meeting. Prior to the meeting starting, he apologized and placed blame for a leaked memo concerning the school closure process.

Vera said the report "concludes that board member Simmons was the sole author of the document" that is a draft of a proposed strategy for handling opposition to the district's plan to close school buildings.

"We have students who are depending on us, and we need to serve them and move forward," Vera said.

For his part, Simmons issued a statement reiterating that other board members and stakeholders had input on the document. He said he would consult with an attorney about the matter.

The Dispatch received a copy of the district's report late Tuesday night and is reviewing it. This story will be updated Wednesday morning.

The leaked document in question was first published May 21 by the Columbus Education Association, the union representing the district's more than 4,500 teachers and other educational professionals, after a school board member shared it. It calls for driving a wedge between the district's two unions, bringing in loud machines if unions hold a news conference on school property, not ignore "racial dynamics" in the effort to divide the unions, and even to make last-minute changes on the location of public input meetings on the closures to keep opponents confused.

Last week, the board voted unanimously in a special session to censure Simmons for creating the document and to compel him to turn over public records he was withholding.

Simmons said in a statement that the report was "based upon false information," but did not provide evidence for his claims. He also said he would not be commenting further until he "received guidance from my legal counsel on the best way to move forward."

