Columbus City Council OKs more money to continue Casey Goodson Jr. CDL program

Columbus City Council on Monday approved $200,000 in additional funding for a program offering workforce development opportunities named in honor of a man killed by a former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy.

The Pathways to Purpose: Casey Goodson Jr. CDL program offers money for tuition for people looking to get their commercial driver's license or other skills to create a stable living through employment.

Goodson, 23, died in December 2020 after being shot by Jason Meade, a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy who has since left the department.

Meade has been charged with murder and reckless homicide in connection with Goodson's death. The case went to trial in January but resulted in a mistrial. The special prosecutors handling the case have announced their intention to retry Meade, but no date has been set for the second trial.

The program named in Goodson's honor was started in November 2021 by council member Shayla Favor, who is now running for Franklin County Prosecutor in this month's primary, in conjunction with Council President Shannon Hardin.

In 2021, the City Council provided $200,000 for the program.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus City Council OKs money to continue Casey Goodson CDL program