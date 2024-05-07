Columbus City Council approves adding $8.6 million into summer youth programs

A group of 28 participants in the Think Make Live Youth program walks through the streets of Columbus' Driving Park neighborhood picking up trash on July 17, 2023, as part of the community service element to the six-week summer program. Columbus provided a grant for the program so that youth and young adults ages 14-24 are paid to learn about workforce development, social justice, leadership and more.

Columbus City Council allocated $8.6 million on Monday for nonprofit organizations to provide summer youth programs involving sports, music, gardening, summer school, or employment.

"These dollars are an investment in both public safety and our youth, and thus our future," said City Councilmember Nancy Day-Achauer, who chairs the Neighborhoods, Recreation & Parks Committee.

In a series of ordinances, City Council awarded grants to 90 community nonprofits who will work with youth this summer, providing everything from mentoring girls to karate lessons. More than 200 organizations applied for funding in the competitive program, which Day-Achauer said speaksto the need for summer youth programs and the desire of groups to step up to help out kids.

"The people administering these programs are trusted community partners with existing connections and relationships with the community," Day-Achauer said. "These are the people who know how best to look after our youth."

A $125,000 grant was awarded to Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children in support of summer youth engagement and employment programs, which is working to reduce homicides.

Columbus is at 27 homicides for the year (as of Monday afternoon), and ended the first quarter of 2024 with 25 — down from 62 for the same quarter a year ago, said Malissa Thomas-St. Clair, the group's founder and CEO. Of the 25 homicides in the first quarter this year, eight of the suspects were between the ages of 11 to 18.

"So we know that we need to hit our youth (with programming), and Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children plan to do that," she said.

The group's free summer program aims to immerse teens into community engagement, arts, financial literacy, restaurant eitquate, college information, gun safety, crime prevention and other topics.

"The vision is to engage youth in lived experiences," with a goal of reducing crime," Thomas-St. Clair said. "We need to reach our youth so they know they can make decisions, but more importantly they know their lives matter," and encourage better decision-making.

All the summer programs fall into three basic categories: intellectual development; career readiness; and non-violent resolution.

"Many put on familiar type programs like summer-school tutoring and sports leagues, others provide event-protection training, mental-health management classes, practice in the arts and lessons in gardening," Day-Achauer said.

In addition to the funding given to outside organizations, Columbus is also spending about $12.2 million on summer youth programs run or sponsored by Department of Recreation and Parks, including its APPS Job Readiness Progran, police and fire cadet classes, youth sports, summer camps and more. With Monday's action, the city has now committed a total $20.8 million to help youths have fun, learn and stay out of trouble.

In other action Monday, the council approved spending $244,800 to rent temporary lights and security cameras for deployment in city parks to help make them safter. The city began beefing up security cameras and lights in its parks after a series of shootings at city parks in spring 2022.

On another matter, Council President Shannon Hardin indicated that city leaders are growing wary of the series of major apartment complexes kicking city residents out wholesale, citing cases reported on by The Dispatch that now include Peak Property Group's purchase of a nine-building complex north of Ohio State University in which the firm notified residents they had just weeks to vacate and find new housing.

The Dispatch has also reported on the Sandridge Apartments on the Northeast Side, whose residents were given three months to vacate by a new property manager.

"This exploitation of our most vulnerable residents is unacceptable," Hardin said. "...We are not going to stand idly by while this greed becomes normalized in our city. When it comes to these big apartment flips, we know we need new approaches and new tools."

While Hardin did not say what actions the city might take — he noted the state prohibits certain local housing regulation — he added that the city is investigating creative legal and policy solutions and "we're not going to stay quiet."

wbush@gannett.com

@ReporterBush

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus City Council okays $8.6 million for summer youth programs