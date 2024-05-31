Columbus childcare worker arrested after investigation into abuse allegations, police say

A child care worker in Columbus has been arrested following an investigation into allegations of abuse at a local childcare facility.

Police said Pamela Marie Cook, 61, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of simple battery.

Cook was an employee at Childcare Network located at 3009 University Avenue in Columbus, according to police.

Columbus police officers investigated three incidents involving victims under 11-months-old in which the investigation supported criminal charges in two of the three cases, according to a release.

Police said Cook was identified as the responsible employee and she quit her employment before the investigation was complete.

Cook is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. on July 1, according to police.