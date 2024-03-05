Columbus changing as a home for refugees: Q&A with 2 resettlement nonprofit leaders

Dr. Seleshi Asfaw (left) is president and founder of Ethiopian Tewahedo Social Services. Mukti Dahal, right, is a program officer at ETSS.

Staff meetings at Ethiopian Tewahedo Social Services on Columbus' East Side are "like the U.N. General Assembly," according to its president, Dr. Seleshi Asfaw.

The nonprofit, which is one of three refugee resettlement agencies in central Ohio, employs around 200 full- and part-time staff who speak 38 different languages and come from all over the globe. Many staff are former refugees or asylees themselves, Asfaw said.

ETSS provides an array of services — from resettlement to employment and public health programs, as well as after-school and summer camps for youth — catering to thousands of immigrants yearly, according to recent annual reports.

Asfaw, a former medical doctor, fled Ethiopia due to political and ethnic persecution, arriving in the U.S. in 1997 with his wife and two children. He founded ETSS in 2000. At first, the organization worked primarily with the Ethiopian community, but it has since become a hub for immigrants from all over the world.

Asfaw and his colleague, Mukti Dahal, a former Bhutanese refugee who is a program manager at ETSS, sat down with The Dispatch to discuss their organization's ongoing work and how Columbus is changing as a city for refugees and immigrants. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Mukti Dahal makes a presentation at a New American Leadership Academy event held Nov. 2, 2022, at the City of Columbus' Jerry Hammond Center.

Question: What are the similarities and differences between your own experiences arriving in the U.S. several decades ago and the journeys of new refugees you see arriving today?

Seleshi Asfaw: Becoming an American is a journey, and it has its challenges. Learning the language, understanding the system, getting employment, helping your children in education enrollment, health assessment and health screenings — all those basic needs are the same.

The difference is at the time when I came here, there were not many refugee- or immigrant-serving organizations. Today, there's a lot of infrastructure. There are good refugee-serving organizations … Columbus (has) become a more welcoming city.

Today, we have three resettlement agencie. We have so many churches … and many community organizations providing refugee and immigrant services. And that is why Columbus is attracting (immigrants) — it is because of the community, because of social service agencies, because of faith communities that are flourishing, because of businesses that are culturally oriented.

Q: Columbus was seen 10 or 15 years ago as a place where refugees could find affordable housing and get a job pretty easily — even without much English ability. Is it still seen that way?

Mukti Dahal: When I first came here (in 2009), I still remember my rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $293. Housing is a really, really big challenge, particularly for the low-income families and immigrant populations nowadays.

Asfaw: (For) large families of eight or 11, but also even singles, affordable housing is a main challenge. Now there are a lot of job opportunities. That was true (even a decade ago), but now there are so many agencies that are providing employment services for immigrants, too.

The challenge that still remains is for foreign-trained professionals. We did a study (and) we found 47% of highly trained refugees are underemployed. … Especially for (immigrants with backgrounds in) science and technology, engineering, IT, doctors, pharmacists — it is very difficult for us to find a job because of (Ohio's) certification processes. It is a systemic and infrastructural discrimination.

Dr. Seleshi Asfaw at ETSS' old offices in Columbus in 2022.

Q: In addition to resettling refugees during their first months in the U.S., what other services does ETSS provide?

Asfaw: The first 90 days (after arrival) is (handled) by our resettlement department. (This involves helping refugees find housing, getting children enrolled in school, finding jobs and getting legal paperwork completed.)

Then, after 90 days, starts the long-term integration programs. The long-term programs are really to make (refugees) more productive and contributing members for the society. And they do have a big impact through their businesses, through their employment — they become taxpayers.

(We have) English as a Second Language (ESL) programs, employment programs. … We start with economic stability (programming), like workforce development and self-employment programs. We also have an asset development program. Once (refugees find employment), we offer financial literacy training, teaching them how to save by investing in five types of assets (including a home mortgage). … Over a year, if they save $4,000, they will get (a matching grant of) $4,000 from us.

We also offer a microloan program, … a microenterprise training, a homebuyer education training, (and) a financial empowerment and literacy training … (about) how to build credit.

We also have a wellness program, a domestic violence survivors' program and then a community engagement and participation (program).

We also have a leadership training program for those newcomers who want to start their own nonprofit. … We help them get their start because we are experienced … (and) strengthening community-based organizations is a way to strengthen the whole community.

Q: ETSS has a new program to assist firms that employ refugees and other recent immigrants. Can you tell me more about that?

Dahal: (It's funded by) a (U.S.) Department of Health and Human Services grant. … We will work with any employers who have already hired a refugee workforce or who are willing to hire a refugee workforce … (to provide) culturally and linguistically appropriate services … and on-site job skills training. It is completely free to the employers. We are looking for partners. … We can actually create a curriculum based on (each firm's individual) requirements.

So for instance, if an employer call us and tell us, 'Hey, we're struggling with the onboarding process (with former refugees),' then we will go there and support them with the onboarding process. If they're struggling with digital literacy, we may step up and provide digital literacy education.

It's about helping (the employer) enhance their workforce, and at the same time, supporting refugees for upward mobility.

Q: Does ETSS accept volunteers, and how can people reach out?

Asfaw: Yes. People can apply through our website. (Our staff) will screen them and do a background check. … Once that is complete, there is an orientation and a volunteer policy that they have to read and understand. We are desperately looking for (volunteers).

