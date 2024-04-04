Columbus-based GOP campaign treasurer accused of stealing $1M from candidate accounts

Republican Bill Curlis worked as a campaign treasurer to dozens of local, state and federal campaigns. He is charged in federal court, accused of stealing nearly $1 million from the campaign accounts he controlled.

A long-time Republican campaign treasurer who worked for more than 100 candidates over the past four decades is facing federal wire fraud charges related to the theft of nearly $1 million from campaigns.

Bill Curlis, 76, defrauded candidates of $995,231 between 2008 and mid-2023, court records say. He is accused of writing checks from campaign accounts to himself for personal use and taking steps to hide the theft.

He was charged by bill of information on Thursday. Federal prosecutors also filed a plea document in the case, which will be considered by the court.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker urged political candidates and businesses to protect themselves against future fraud by paying attention to blind spots and vulnerabilities. “Embezzlement is often committed by persons who take advantage of the victim’s trust, and I encourage everyone to reassess from time to time the safeguards they have in place.”

Curlis served as treasurer to local, state and federal campaigns, often as the only signatory on accounts and he frequently discouraged candidates from having access to bank statements without his oversight, prosecutors said.

Last year, state Sen. Stephanie Kunze, R-Hilliard; former Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien and Franklin County Engineer Cornell Robertson filed complaints with the Ohio Elections Commission about Curlis.

If convicted of wire fraud, Curlis could face up to 20 years in prison.

