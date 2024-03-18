Columbus area's housing crisis 'a five-alarm fire.' Beyond time for a regional response.

Jul 12, 2023; Columbus, OH, United States; New apartments under construction at E. Town Street and S. Washington Avenue near Topiary Park.

It is no secret that there is a shortage of housing — affordable, market rate and otherwise — in the Columbus area. It is also no secret that there is no regional plan to address it.

Civic, religious, community, social service and business leaders have long ago rung the alarm about the crisis Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin likened to a five-alarm fire in 2023.

Leaders lament that the region is falling way short of the 14,000 to 19,000 homes a 2022 Vogt Strategic Insights report funded by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio says should be constructed each year to keep up with demand.

As many as 3.15 million people are expected to live in the 15-county region serviced by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission by 2050. That's about 1 million people more than we have today.

Everyone knows there is a problem but not everyone who can is joining the fight to solve it.

Talk is not enough. Central Ohio needs an executable housing plan.

The region is falling behind and people are paying the price

Jul 12, 2023; Columbus, OH, United States; Construction is underway at the Shiloh Apartments at Hamilton and Mount Vernon avenues in the King-Lincoln-Bronzeville District.

When it comes to housing stock, central Ohio is not where it needs to be to service present or the future needs. And we are going nowhere fast.

The Dispatch last week reported the disheartening news that new home construction fell in 2023 to the lowest point in five years.

Building permits were pulled for 10,196 single-family homes, condos and apartments last year, a 17% drop from 2022 and the lowest number since 2019, according to information from the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio obtained by the Columbus Dispatch.

Both renters and buyers feel the pinch — a fact illuminated in the preliminary results of MORPC's Leaders Listen survey of 1,500 central Ohio residents released Friday at that organization's State of the Region event.

A mere 38% of participants say they can find a suitable housing option they can afford.

More than 55% of respondents said they make sacrifices or miss payments on other items to pay rent or the mortgage.

Nearly half of households that earn less than $35,000 annually indicated that they struggle to provide for their families with food and household goods.

Talking about the problem is not enough

For at least a year, there have been rumblings about the need for a regional strategy around housing. That strategy has not taken shape at least in any meaningful public way.

Some communities have taken steps to address housing affordability.

Columbus voters in 2022 approved a $200 million bond package for affordable housing earmarked for lower-income residents. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and others are pushing the multipronged Columbus Housing Strategy, which includes modernizing the city's zoning code, programs that will help protect residents from eviction and displacement and overhauling the permitting process.

As part of its effort to double the number of homes built in the city, Columbus City Council in December created a so-called "Community Reinvestment Area" for the entire city. New residential developments will get a 100% tax break for 15 years.

Reynoldsburg and Whitehall are among the communities making strides when it comes to housing.

As bold as they may be, those efforts cannot solve the housing crisis alone. It is time for communities standing on the fence to get off and get to work.

House scarcity isn't just a Whitehall, Columbus or Reynoldsburg problem. It is a problem that is or eventually will be seen and felt pretty much across the region.

Central Ohio communities must change laws that universally restrict density and those that open the gates to exclusionary zoning that intentionally or inadvertently blocks people from certain ethnicities, races and/or income levels from buying or renting homes in specific neighborhoods.

Hardin was right to call the housing crisis a five-alarm fire.

That's what it is.

It will take water buckets from all around the region to put it out.

This piece was written by Dispatch Opinion Editor Amelia Robinson on behalf of the editorial board of The Columbus Dispatch. Editorials are fact-based assessments of issues of importance to the communities we serve. These are not the opinions of our reporting staff members, who strive for neutrality in their reporting.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Central Ohio housing crisis a 'five-alarm fire' region must extinguish