Columbus-area neighbors frustrated by ‘drag racing’ on Interstate 270

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Neighbors near the northwest side of I-270 are outraged after hearing the loud traffic noise of speeding vehicles emanating from the highway.

Community members took to social media to express their concerns about illegal street racing late Saturday that they say has been happening for years. In response to a post made on the Nextdoor app titled “HI NEIGHBORS!!! DRAG RACING:::” nearly 100 comments have been made. Many people discussed safety concerns.

“We watched them enter at the Tuttle Crossing exit going west after 10 pm last night,” said one poster. “The danger of them wrecking and hurting themselves and others worries me more than the noise but it’s a constant all spring/summer long.”

“Oh it’s 270. We live about 40 feet away,” confirmed another neighbor about where the activity was happening. “Even with sound machines our granddaughters can still hear them when trying to sleep. When we are out on the patio they duck and run because it is so loud and scares them. If everyone could call, it would be much appreciated. Someone innocent is going to be killed.”

Most individuals vented about not knowing what authorities were responsible for patrolling the area, or who they should call to report the activity.

The initial poster offered advice to call Columbus police since they discovered the area is out of the jurisdiction of Dublin police. They also noted the number to call and report “614-645-4545 extension 9,” and relayed the tip, “The phone worker said you can only call WHEN it’s happening and they’ll send a car down.”

In an email to NBC4, Sgt. Joe Albert of Columbus police confirmed that calling the police phone number “is the proper course to take if the racing is actively taking place.” He also suggested calling 311 to make a complaint “with as much information as possible (hours it is occurring, days of the week, etc.),” which would “alert the officers who work in the area to look out for it.”

Beyond getting police involved, one resident proposed taking the issue up with Hilliard City Council to see if Hilliard police could use “Hi def cameras /Drones with decibel readers – whatever it takes” to stop the problem. Others agreed that this issue needs to be addressed as a community and can hopefully be solved with a coordinated effort.

