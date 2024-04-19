Columbine memorial in need of restoration

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Members of the Columbine Memorial Foundation are asking for the community’s help in restoring portions of the site.

The memorial was completed in September 2007, inside Clement Park in unincorporated Jefferson County.

Impact of Columbine teen killed 25 years ago on display at California school

The site includes a Wall of Healing, a Ring of Remembrance and a water feature.

“It feels like it was just yesterday,” foundation vice president Karen Jones said as she walked through the memorial.

Columbine shooting memorial

Jones said the lighting needs an upgrade, and tablet lettering needs to be redone. Board members estimate the lighting costs alone at more $50,000.

“Come here. Reflect. Remember,” Jones said.

If you would like to help, visit this link.

