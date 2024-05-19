Columbia’s War on Poverty: Most people find their way out of poverty. Let's support them.

Did you know that most people living in poverty eventually find their way out? Seriously! And there are so many things we can do to support people while they need it and help them move forward to a better place.

It would be good if we could get everybody on the same page, though, working to make a difference for people who need it.

Far too often, too many of us think of our neighbors facing poverty as a lost cause. Too many think that there is no use helping the poor because they are just going to stay that way.

The reality is that this is mostly not the case and the helping hand we give people can make a huge, lasting difference. Working together, most of the time, we can help people out of poverty and on to better lives.

Yes, there are people born in poverty who stay there for their entire lives. There are also people who find themselves in poverty at some point and never find a way out of it.

But the fact is that most people living in poverty are there for a relatively short time. Most often, it is because of a sudden change in income – someone loses a job, etc. – or insurmountable bills (and far too often, this means a healthcare crisis). Situational poverty is the most common, and the helping hand we give our neighbors can make a huge difference as they get their lives back on track.

Hopefully, realizing this helps us see that the problems really are more manageable, that we really can work together to make a difference and put people in a better position. For the others, the work is more difficult, but the numbers are far more manageable than most realize.

And let me say that, yes, the Bible says that the poor will always be with us, but nowhere does it say that the same people need to stay poor. What we know is that a little help can lift the vast majority of people facing poverty out of their current situation and on to a better life.

My favorite example today is John, recovering from addiction, who lived at The Salvation Army Harbor House – our homeless shelter – for months, until he was able to afford his own small apartment. Today, John is living on his own and rebuilding a life that had fallen on hard times. Like most who face poverty, he got help that he needed, and is moving forward, into a better life.

Every poverty services organization sees this kind of thing happen all the time (really, it is a big part of what keeps us all going). Organizations such as Love Columbia, Voluntary Action Center, The Food Bank, Central Missouri Community Action, Welcome Home: A Community for Veterans, Room at the Inn, Loaves and Fishes, and others, see what happens for so many of those we help. Every one of these organizations is worth whatever support you can give; every one of them makes a real and lasting difference for those who desperately need us.

Major Kevin Cedervall is a leader of The Salvation Army in Columbia. The Salvation Army provides a wide range of community services to address poverty and other issues, seeking to rebuild lives and create lasting change.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Columbia’s War on Poverty: Most people do not stay poor. Support helps