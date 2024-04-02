Columbia State hosts 2024 high school competition

Recently over 150 high school students participated in Columbia State Community College’s annual High School Competition when students from nine southern Middle Tennessee high schools competed in different academic areas, including creative writing, vocal performance, algebra and sociology.
“We had a fantastic turnout for the 2024 High School Competition, with students representing nine schools and six counties in our service area,” said Daniel Kelley. “The competitors performed exceptionally well and impressed our faculty judges with their abilities, knowledge, and talents. Thanks to our faculty and staff volunteers, this annual event was a tremendous success.”
Dating back to the 1980s, the competition continues to focus on humanities disciplines and has since added math components.
Columbia State is a comprehensive community college serving southern Middle Tennessee dedicated to nurturing success and positively changing lives through teaching, learning and service.
TechCrunch's Early Stage conference is set to delve deep into this inquiry, and we're thrilled to announce a special Women's Breakfast event on April 25 in Boston. This exclusive gathering will focus on exploring the intricate ways in which AI is reshaping the entrepreneurial path for women in tech.
In 2023, higher egg prices provided an opportunity for alternative protein companies to show they could compete with traditional egg manufacturers. One place seeing a flurry of activity is Onego Bio, a Finland-based food-biotech company, which uses the fungus Trichoderma reesei and precision fermentation to create an animal-free egg white alternative called Bioalbumen. Maija Itkonen, co-founder and CEO of Onego Bio (pronounced on-eh-go), spun off the company with precision fermentation expert Christopher Landowski from VTT (Technical Research Center of Finland) in 2022.
Tucked inside Canoo's 2023 earnings report is a nugget regarding the use of CEO Tony Aquila's private jet — just one of many expenses that illustrates the gap between spending and revenue at the EV startup. Canoo posted Monday its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings for 2023 in a regulatory filing that shows a company burning through cash as it tries to scale up volume production of its commercial electric vehicles and avoid the same fate as other EV startups, like recently bankrupt Arrival.
This week, I sat down with Orbit Fab CEO Daniel Faber to talk about the company's first refueling port officially hitting the market. “SpaceX has made rockets reusable, Orbit Fab makes satellites reusable,” he said.
As TikTok continues to face increased pressure in the U.S. and the U.K., the company is signaling its commitment to fostering educational content on its app. TikTok says that since launching the feed in the U.S. last year, 33% of users have the STEM feed enabled and a third of teens go to the STEM feed every week. The app has seen a 24% growth in STEM-related content in the U.S. since the feed launched.