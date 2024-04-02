Columbia State hosts 2024 high school competition

Recently over 150 high school students participated in Columbia State Community College’s annual High School Competition when students from nine southern Middle Tennessee high schools competed in different academic areas, including creative writing, vocal performance, algebra and sociology.

“We had a fantastic turnout for the 2024 High School Competition, with students representing nine schools and six counties in our service area,” said Daniel Kelley. “The competitors performed exceptionally well and impressed our faculty judges with their abilities, knowledge, and talents. Thanks to our faculty and staff volunteers, this annual event was a tremendous success.”

Dating back to the 1980s, the competition continues to focus on humanities disciplines and has since added math components.

Essay Winners (left to right): First place winner, Reiley Schmid of Summit High School; second place winner, Andrew Littleton of Loretto High School; and third place winner, Hannah Davidson of Hickman County High School.

Trigonometry Winners (left to right): First place winner, Jerek Tatgenhorst of Summit High School; second place winner, Matthew Cadugan of Spring Hill High School; and third place winner, Ethan Johnson of Spring Hill High School.

American History (left to right): First place winner, Nathaniel Card of Columbia Academy; second place winner, Ahriana Longo of Santa Fe Unit School; and third place winner, Lauren Arnold of Summit High School.

Creative Writing - Poetry Winners (left to right): First place winner, Toni Shawna Calton of Collinwood High School; second place winner, Ella Morgan of Hickman County High School; and third place winner, Missy Hoggard from Summit High School.

Archaeology Winners (left to right): First place winner, Isaac Smith of Columbia Academy; second place winner, Wyatt Bitting of Loretto High School; and third place winner, Griffin Cooper of Columbia Academy.

Piano Performance Winners (left to right): First place winner, Logan Bates of Spring Hill High School; second place winner, Timothy Merritt of Richland High School; and third place winner, Maya de Koning of Summitt High School.

Creative Writing – Impromptu Fiction (left to right): Second place winner, Kyla Guzman from Hickman County High School. Not pictured: First place winner, student from Richland High School and third place winner, student from Summit High School.

Sociology Winners (left to right): First place winner, Nathan Hutto of Columbia Academy; second place winner, Isaac Watson of Summit High School; and third place winner, Sophia Villatoro of Summit High School.

Psychology Winners (left to right): First place winner, Emma Guina of Summit High School; second place winner, Maecy Rosson of Loretto High School; and third place winner, Willow Mae Nyman of Loretto High School.

Algebra II Winners (left to right): First place winner, Gavin Poché of Columbia Academy and second place winner, Cecilia Woolridge of Summit High School. Not pictured: Third place winner, student from Richland High School.

Vocal Performance Winners (left to right): First place winner, Sofi SanMiguel of Columbia Academy; second place winner, Khloe Allin of Spring Hill High School; and third place winner, Emma Walker of Columbia Academy.

Oral Interpretation (left to right): First place winner, Clara Tallman of Spring Hill High School and second place winner, Will Sowell of Columbia Academy. Not pictured: Third place winner, student from Richland High School.

World Geography Winners (left to right): First place winner, Brice Coates of Hickman County High School; second place winner, Olivia Johnson of Summit High School; and Evan Robinson of Summit High School.

U.S. Constitution Winners (left to right): First place winner, Samantha Lopez of Summit High School; second place winner, Lauren Arnold of Summit High School; and third place winner, Jack Morgan of Hickman County High School.

Visual Art Winners (left to right): Third place winner, Bradley Hege of Summit High School and second place winner, Anna Schraber of Summit High School. Not pictured: First place winner student from Richland High School.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Columbia State hosts 2024 high school competition