Columbia school boundaries will change. Here are the options and how to weigh in

The five options for boundary changes in the elementary, middle and high schools that take effect in 2025-26 and 2026-27 are on the Columbia Public Schools website and available for the public to start weighing in on.

The options were developed by CPS consultant Wolpert.

Public input sessions are scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

On Tuesday, the sessions are 9 to 11 a.m. at the administration building, 1818 W. Worley St., and 4 to 7 p.m. at Hickman High School.

Wednesday's open houses are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the administration building and 4 to 7 p.m. at Rock Bridge High School.

On Thursday, the sessions are scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. at the administration building and 4 to 7 p.m. at Battle High School. A virtual online session also is planned for 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday.

The boundary changes are resulting from an addition at Battle Elementary School that is to open in 2025-26 and a new elementary school opening in 2026-27. The changes also are meant to rebalance the elementary, middle and high school boundaries.

The Columbia Board of Education recently approved a boundary change related to a Russell Boulevard Elementary School addition, which will take place in 2025-26.

The consultant rejected ideas for attendance areas with balanced demographics because it is not feasible for transportation.

Research by the Urban Institute in Washington, D.C. shows gerrymandered school boundaries to balance demographics do result in greater transportation costs but also reduce the racial achievement gap.

Also rejected was the idea of students always attending the nearest school because building use would be imbalanced, according to the online information.

Option 1 would move 1,180 elementary students, 572 middle school students and 677 high school students by the 2026-27 school year.

Option 2 moves 1,109 elementary students, 438 middle school students and 447 high school students.

Option 3 would move 1,362 elementary students, 1,160 middle school students and 588 high school students.

Option 4 would result in moving 1,543 elementary students, 390 middle school students and 368 high school students.

Option 5 would place 2,275 elementary students in new schools, 910 middle school students and 422 high school students.

A survey is open until 5:30 p.m. May 12.

The district's Long Range Planning Committee will discuss the options and feedback in a meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 5 at the CPS administration building.

The Columbia Board of Education will have a first read on the boundary changes at its June 10 meeting and vote on one of the options, or possibly a new one, at its July 8 meeting.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on X at @rmckinney9.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia school district presents options for boundary changes