Columbia school board 'deeply concerned' about Missouri charter school legislation

Opposition to expanding charter schools to Boone County was repeated several times during Monday's Columbia Board of Education meeting.

The meeting ended with a unanimous vote to a resolution opposing expansion of charter schools in Boone County, a provision of Senate Bill 727.

The meeting began with the swearing in of new school board member Alvin Cobbins and returning member Jeanne Snodgrass, elected last week. Suzette Waters was selected as board president for a second year, with John Lyman as vice president.

Waters became emotional when reading a statement opposing charter schools in Boone County. Last week, she appealed to employees to contact their legislators about the bill.

"What is a charter school?" she said. "It is a school funded with state and local tax dollars that is not subject to the same requirements or accountability measures as a traditional public school. Charters are not accredited and face no consequences from DESE for poor performance."

The bill allows expansion of charter schools only in Boone County, she said.

"The board is deeply concerned about the use of public tax dollars to fund a duplicate education system that has no accountability to the local taxpayer without the consent of the local taxpayer," Waters said, tearing up. "CPS has been the hometown school district in Boone County for 150 years and we're committed to serving with persistence and accountability so that all our children can succeed."

In her presentation, teachers' union President Noelle Gilzow praised Waters for her impassioned statement.

"It's terrible," Gilzow said of the bill. "It needs to die in committee."

Kerri Stith, president of the Columbia Missouri State Teachers Association, said MSTA also is opposed to the legislation.

A coalition of Missouri education groups last week united in opposition of SB 727. The Missouri School Boards' Association, Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals, Missouri Federation of Teachers, Missouri Association of School Administrators, Missouri National Education Association and Missouri Parent Teachers Association issued a joint news release in opposition to the bill.

"SB 727 seeks to expand the voucher system introduced in 2021 and allows for establishing charter schools within any Boone County school district without local school board approval," the statement reads. "While acknowledging some positive amendments made during Senate floor action, the coalition remains deeply concerned about the bill's potential to divert resources to private institutions without protecting funding that is essential for public schools, who serve any student that walks through their doors."

Board members of charter schools aren't elected, aren't required to live within the district and aren't required to complete training, reads the resolution approved by the board.

"When a charter school closes or terminates the enrollment of a student, local school districts are the safeguard to ensure all students in their community receive a free and appropriate public education," the resolution reads.

Russell Boulevard boundaries

A presentation on proposed boundary changes at Russell Boulevard Elementary School resulted in a long discussion.

Two boundary options were presented at an information session last week at the school.

One option would add 59 students to Russell from Fairview Elementary School. Another option would add 44 students from Grant and West Boulevard elementary schools.

Since then, a third option has been added, moving 72 students from Fairview and West Boulevard to Russell Boulevard.

The board extended the survey deadline on the options to 5 p.m. Thursday.

The board has scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. The board may approve one of the options or delay a decision and include it in other phases of the boundary changes.

Teacher pay

"Teachers will see a bigger increase than we have seen in years" in negotiated salaries, Gilzow said.

The details were provided in a presentation by Heather McArthur, chief financial officer.

Starting pay for new teachers in 2024-25 will be $43,000, up from $40,900, McArthur said.

The average teacher salary will be $61,987, up from $58,800 this year.

Hourly workers will start at $16 an hour, McArthur said.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia Board of Education stands against charter schools bill