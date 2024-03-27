Columbia school board candidates report campaign spending, funding as election nears

With less than a week until the election, the three candidates for Columbia Board of Education ramped up campaign spending and fundraising.

Alvin Cobbins, John Potter and Jeanne Snodgrass are the candidates. The top two vote-getters on April 2 will have three-year terms on the school board.

Campaign spending and funding is much more subdued than last year, when former State Rep. Chuck Basye raised $20,000 for his unsuccessful campaign.

Potter continued his fundraising and spending lead, but Snodgrass made strides to close the gap and Cobbins also made some headway.

Potter has almost $938 on hand heading into the campaign's home stretch. For the election his campaign contributions have totaled $2,501, with almost $1,106 raised since the previous report.

John Becktrom, listed as a retiree, made two contributions totaling $150 to Potter's campaign, with retiree Dale Vaslow adding $200.

Potter has spent $1,076.65 this period on signs and gas.

Snodgrass has raised $1,025 during the campaign, all of it since the previous Missouri Ethics Commission report. She had $1,208.28 on hand as the election approaches.

Her biggest contributions are $500 each from retiree Marjorie Sable and the Missouri NEA Political Action Committee.

She had spent less than $20 leading up to the Monday report.

Cobbins had $808.15 on hand for the remainder of the campaign. His contributions have totaled $979.38, all of them since the previous report.

He received $100 from Columbia resident Vicki Schneider and $500 from the Missouri NEA Political Action Committee.

He has spent $171.23 on postcards and phone.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on X at @rmckinney9.

