Columbia police identify missing women's remains, make arrests in separate homicide

Columbia police have identified the remains found in a home in the west central part of the city and have made arrests from a shooting death in the eastern part of the city.

Marcia Hess, 77, and Sara Fox, 50, both of Columbia, were reported missing May 8 and their remains were found May 21 inside a residence in the 1700 Block of Ridgemont Drive. Randall Russell Fox, 51, of Columbia, was arrested Thursday on two counts each of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Court documents note the women were inside a closet and that Randall Fox had discouraged officers at a May 18 walkthrough from opening a closet, saying items inside might fall if opened and that the bad smell likely was coming from something that got on a sleeping bag. After officers got a search warrant May 21, officers found the remains in the closet. Other forensic searches also found blood traces in the front entry area of the residence. Both women were shot, according to court documents, which led to another search warrant May 22, which found 9mm bullet casings and bullets in the entry area of the residence.

A hearing scheduled Wednesday likely will determine any changes to Randall Fox's bond and another hearing already is scheduled in late June. He was being held without bond.

Rice Road homicide arrests

Three Columbia adults were arrested and two juveniles were detained Tuesday in connection to Sunday shooting death of Trevon Ashcraft, 18, in the 4300 block of Rice Road.

Jordan Brantley, 18, and Quanina Lambert, 34, both face charges of first-degree assault and second degree murder, while Brantley also has a charge of armed criminal action and Lambert has an additional charge of hindering prosecution of a felony. Shannon Glasgow, 33, was arrested on charges of felony evidence tampering and hindering prosecution of a felony.

Police responded about 10:20 p.m. Sunday to Rice Road where they found Ashcraft with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries. Next of kin was notified.

Those with information in either case are encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia police ID bodies of two women reported missing in early May