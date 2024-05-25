A Columbia man has been charged after allegedly shooting a man he knew, sheriff says

A Columbia man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting earlier in the week, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

Johnnie Quawnetel Mack, 34, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to arrest warrants. He turned himself in Thursday night.

Based on interviews with witnesses, the shooting happened following an “incident” between Mack and the victim on Tuesday evening at a residential area in the 2400 block of Glenn Road in Gaston, Sheriff Jay Koon said. Mack then returned to the home on Glen Road later that evening and fired multiple shots at the victim.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as 53-year-old John Darrick Rumph. Rumph was pronounced dead at the scene. He was shot once in the upper body.

Mack is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. A magistrate judge denied him bond Friday.