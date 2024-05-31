Columbia Heights duplex fire kills man

A man was pulled from a burning duplex in Columbia Heights early Friday and later died.

Firefighters were sent to the 1200 block of Circle Terrace Boulevard Northeast around 2:45 a.m. and “were able to rescue him from the residence,” the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

Other residents had made it safely out of the duplex, which is northeast of Central and 40th avenues.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has yet to be released.

The fire is under investigation.

