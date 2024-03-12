Columbia Fire Chief Ty Cobb officially terminated, effective Tuesday, Mayor confirms

Columbia Fire & Rescue Chief Ty Cobb was selected as the 2022 Career Fire Chief of the Year by the Tennessee Fire Chief’s Association. He stands on duty on July 28, 2022.

Columbia Fire Chief Ty Cobb has reportedly been terminated from his position as of Tuesday.

The termination was confirmed to The Daily Herald by Mayor Chaz Molder, though no further details were provided at the time.

"I can confirm that he was terminated today, effective at 11 a.m. March 12," Molder said. "Beyond that, I would refer any further information to our city manager or human resources department."

The termination comes a little over four months after Cobb was previously suspended for 30 days without pay in late October. A city letter, obtained by The Daily Herald at the time, said the decision was based on "insubordination." No further details were provided in the letter.

In addition to the 30-day suspension through November, Cobb was also placed on a year's probation set to expire Nov. 27 of this year.

Cobb gave a brief statement to The Daily Herald Tuesday following the termination.

"My legal counsel will be giving a statement within the next few days," Cobb said.

Cobb was first hired on as chief following the death of former Fire Chief Tommy Hemphill, officially being sworn in July 1, 2017.

Since becoming chief, Cobb was also instrumental in obtaining and maintaining, the department's ISO Class 1 rating, making Columbia Fire & Rescue the first Class 1 Department in the State of Tennessee. He was later awarded Fire Chief of the Year in Tennessee in 2023.

City Manager Tony Massey could not be reached by press time on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

Kerri Bartlett contributed to this story.

