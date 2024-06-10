Columbia will have a new fire chief soon. Here are the 4 finalists' top priorities

From left, these four are candidates for Columbia Fire Chief: John Ambra, Brian Schaeffer, Jeffery Heidenreich and Chuck Doss

In a few more weeks Columbia will have a new fire chief. Before one of the four finalists is selected, they all had a chance to meet with public Thursday at Columbia City Hall.

A more definitive timeline was not available from the city for when the new chief will be announced. Unlike in previous national searches for a city leadership position, the work was done in-house rather than bringing in an outside search consultant, said Columbia Human Resources Director Kathy Baker.

The city needs a new fire chief after the retirement of Clayton Farr Jr. after 18 months. The city during the search that ultimately led to Farr's selection did use an outside search consultant, Strategic Government Resources, costing roughly $18,627.

The four finalists from the city's current search for a new chief are Columbia Deputy Fire Chief John Ambra; Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Heidenreich; Chuck Doss, University of Missouri clinical manager with prehospital services; and Spokane, Washington, Assistant Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.

The city in recent history has trended toward internal candidates despite bringing in outside candidates. This has included the Columbia Police Department chief, Columbia Fire Department chief, Public Works director, IT director, an assistant city manager (prior to November 2023), Parks and Recreation director and human resources director. The trend still tracks with Matt Unrein, who while an outside hire for assistant city manager in February was elevated to deputy city manager in April.

It is unclear which fire chief candidate is favored, but these are their priorities if selected.

John Ambra

Columbia Deputy Fire Chief John Ambra, and finalist for fire chief, speaks with reporters Thursday as part of a public meet-and-greet event with fire chief candidate finalists.

Ambra is a 20-year veteran of the Columbia Fire Department. His focus is on keeping communication lines open with all department staff, including those who are are members of the Columbia firefighters union.

"They want to be heard and communicated with when we are making big decisions," he said. "I want to keep them in the loop. I've done a good job and I'm approachable."

Ambra considers Columbia home and mentioned he could see himself in the chief role for five, 10 or even more years.

He would like to see an expansion of the department's training division "to learn more about the craft" of firefighting, Ambra said. He also celebrated the department's recent reaccreditation and noted that station 10 in the city's east end is on track to still hopefully open by year's end.

Jeffrey Heidenreich

Heart of Missouri United Way President and CEO Andrew Grabau chats with Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Heidenreich, who is a finalist for fire chief, during a meet-and-greet event Thursday with fire chief candidate finalists.

Heidenreich said his long-term goal is focused on being fire chief. This started all the way back in high school when he was part of an explorer's program, he added. If chosen he wants to be in the role for as long as possible, he said.

"There's no end date on my career. It's open-ended," Heidenreich said. "I have 23 years in the fire service, 16 with Columbia. I graduated Rock Bridge in 2001, Mizzou in 2005 and Columbia College in 2015 with my (master's in business administration) and that was while I was working for the department."

Much of the department's work is done well, he said, highlighting the worldwide accreditation. That doesn't mean there are not opportunities for improvement.

Through accreditation "we received 15 strategic recommendations and we need to follow through on those. It's a public document and I would be eager to discuss those further," Heidenreich said. He also wants to follow-through on the department strategic plan and growing public education on fire prevention, community risk reduction, code enforcement and more.

Chuck Doss

Chuck Doss, University of Missouri clinical manager with prehospital services and Columbia fire chief finalist, chats with Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning and Ward 4 city council member Nick Foster during a public meet-and-greet Thursday at Columbia City Hall.

Doss does have experience working with the Columbia Fire Department, but does not yet know all the ins-and-outs of its operations, so that is what he wants to review if he were selected as chief.

"I'm the hybrid candidate. I've been in the system for a long time and I have worked alongside the men and women of the fire department for a long time, but I also still bring outside perspective from other agencies and other experiences that I have had," he said. "I want to get in, learn a lot and build on the successes that previous chiefs have had."

He also places an importance on training and education, along with recruitment and retention, as well.

Doss like other candidates considers Columbia home and while he works for University Hospital, also has 28 years background in fire and emergency medical services.

Brian Schaeffer

Brian Schaeffer, an assistant fire chief for the Spokane, Washington, Fire Department and finalist for Columbia's fire chief, is surprised by his college roommate Thursday during a meet-and-greet event at Columbia City Hall.

The one candidate from farther afield is Schaeffer, coming from Spokane, Washington. He does have connections and family and friends in Mid-Missouri, however, which sparked his interested in the job in Columbia.

"I went to school at the University of Central Missouri and the University of Missouri in Kansas City. I have always had a connection to the region as a whole and Columbia. This midwest area really is home," he said. "The community is on the precipice of something amazing and I'd like to be a part of it."

He noted a unique approach to the fire service that he may want to see adopted in Columbia, if selected: an AI-driven analytic program on fire response known as Darkhorse Emergency, which was adopted in Spokane.

"It's a deployment tool that allows you take in data from years before. ... It's going to response time data," Schaeffer said, adding this includes where personnel go, how long it took them to get there and what happened while on scene. "What AI will do is take that and take information similar to what you have with Waze — all the traffic patterns — and make predictions based on future changes."

His initial focus, though, is recruitment, retention, training and resource management, he said.

