A Columbia Cracker Barrel restaurant in this busy retail area has permanently closed

A Columbia-area Cracker Barrel restaurant has closed.

The Cracker Barrel at 253 Forum Drive, near the Village at Sandhill shopping complex in northeast Columbia, has been shuttered, according to a phone message at the restaurant.

“Thank you for calling the Sandhill Cracker Barrel; this location has permanently closed,” the restaurant’s phone message said at about 1:30 p.m. Monday. “We invite you visit one of our more than 160 locations in 44 states.”

Remaining Midlands Cracker Barrel locations include spots in Irmo, on LeGrand Road in Columbia and on Bush River Road in Columbia.

The Forum Drive location of Cracker Barrel had been just northeast of the main Village at Sandhill development, next to a Red Robin. Word began circulating in Columbia-area social media groups Monday that the location was closed.

The Cracker Barrel company was founded in 1969 and has spread across the U.S. The restaurants are often found near interstate highways. They typically offer breakfast and country cooking meals, and are known for their expansive gift shops near the front registers.