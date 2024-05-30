Columbia couple heads relief ministry, feeding those in need after Middle TN tornadoes

Randy and Melissa Jones of Columbia drive a food trailer around the country helping people during natural disasters with the help of their church South Gate Church of Christ in Columbia.

What do you get when you mix food and faith? If you’re from Maury County, the answer might just be the South Gate Church of Christ Disaster relief ministry.

The congregation can trace its roots all the way back to Hurricane Katrina in 2005 when ministry founders Randy and Melissa Jones, owners of Harris-Jones Greasy Branch Farm, packed around a half-dozen people into a van and drove all the way from Maury County to Louisiana to help supplement local church efforts.

“People were in need, the church down there was in dire need. They were swamped.” Randy Jones said.

After Katrina, the Joneses fell in love with the work they were doing. The first trip they organized as an official organization was in August of 2021, during the Waverly Flood.

Randy and Melissa Jones of Columbia drive a food trailer around the country helping people during natural disasters with the help of their church South Gate Church of Christ in Columbia.

“We had a popup tent, and we had a pretty good sized grill and about six or eight of us. And we took tables and chairs, and we went down there and set up in the church parking lot,” Randy Jones said. “And we took some food with us, a bunch of hamburgers, hotdogs and stuff, and we started grilling.”

While they were there, they ran out of food. Luckily, someone from Tyson food drove by and offered to donate around 50 lbs of frozen chicken thighs. Needless to say after that, they had no problem feeding people.

“We served over 2,000 meals in three days off a grill in a popup tent,” said Randy. “We spent about $2,000. We had enough donations come in, with food and everything, we actually made $2,000 on top of that. We fed 2,000 people and came out with a budget of a few thousand dollars.

"And I thought, you know, God’s telling us something. We gotta do this.”

Members of South Gate Church of Christ in Columbia serve first responders after the May 8 Columbia tornado. The church, by way of Randy and Melissa Jones' food mobile trailer, set up at New Lasea Church of Christ across the street from Maury County Fire Station #10, where they served hundreds of first responders in the days after the tornado. (Left) Linda Kuykendall, Randy Jones, (back) Charlie Willis, Melissa Jones, Cecelia Willis and John Alsup work as a team in the food ministry.

Since then, the operation has only expanded. In spring of 2022, they purchased a mobile kitchen. In the years that followed, they made trips to Prestonsburg, Kentucky, Selma, Alabama, Readyville, Tennessee and Clarksville, Tenn.

The next disaster hit much closer to home.

On May 8, an EF-3 tornado hit eastern Columbia near Bear Creek Pike. Randy and Melissa Jones were both in town when the storm hit, eating before their church service at the local Chick-fil-A.

“Our phones started blowing up, you know, ‘Take cover, it’s right over you’, all this kind of stuff. And I’m looking out the window, the top of the trees, they’re getting beat up pretty good, even at Chick-fil-A,” Randy Jones said.

Melissa Jones looked out the window and noticed the dumpster across the street was rocking.

Melissa Jones flips burgers in a mobile food trailer with members of South Gate Church of Christ after the May 8 Columbia tornado. The church, by way of Randy and Melissa Jones' food mobile trailer, set up at New Lasea Church of Christ across the street from Maury County Fire Station #10, where they served hundreds of first responders in the days after the tornado.

Randy Jones sprung into action, asking the manager if he had a headcount of his employees. He began formulating a plan in case the tornado hit them. Luckily, it passed over. Though they later learned the tornado had still hit nearby.

At 8 p.m., around two hours after their close encounter at Chick-fil-A, Randy Jones got a call.

“EMA called me, said, ‘Hey we’ve got 200 first responders up here, and they’re hungry. There’s nothing out here, can y'all come cook?’ We said yeah, we got you,” he said.

At 10 a.m. the next morning, their ministry was at work. The church group cooked 150 hamburgers for the first responders and over the next few days when their needs had been met — and hundreds more hamburgers later — they transitioned to feeding victims of the storm.

“I love my firefighters, but those guys are going home tonight. Their houses are fine. I’ll feed them while they’re working. We’re more than happy to do that, but our real goal is to reach people that are truly victims,” Randy Jones said.

He's all too familiar with helping people in need, being a retired fire captain of 25 years for the city of Columbia.

“There’s not much better than 2 in the morning, you know, near exhausted, you’ve been working a house fire all night and Red Cross or somebody shows up with a big sack of burgers,” Randy said.

Randy Jones (left) talks to church volunteers, while serving first responders during the May 8 Columbia tornado.

In the end, faith is what drives the Joneses to do what they do.

They’ll frequently pray with storm victims, feeding both souls and stomachs. To the Joneses, their mission is simple.

“We want to give back to God and share the gospel through food. And if we can do that, we’re doing good,” Randy Jones said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Columbia couple feeds thousands through relief ministry after tornado