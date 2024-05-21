Columbia County woman arrested after repeatedly calling 911 for non-emergencies

A Grovetown woman was arrested Sunday after repeatedly calling 911 for issues that were not emergency-related.

The 54-year-old woman is charged with unlawful conduct during a 911 call, according to an incident report from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The charge comes with a fine up to $500 and/or a year jail sentence, according to Georgia law.

For months, the woman was increasingly calling the Columbia County Sheriff`s Office E911 Communications Center for assistance, deputies noted in the report. Over the past two months, she called 911 for issues that were not emergency related.

Even though the woman was told by several deputies to use the non-emergency number, she continued to call 911 for situations that did not require emergency assistance, according to the report.

Here is an overview of some of the calls, according to the incident report:

May 12

On May 12, the woman called 911 just after 1:15 a.m. and said a raccoon was on her front porch and she wanted a deputy to "taze it."

Just after 2:30 a.m., she called again requesting for a deputy to escort her to a dumpster.

Later that same day, just before 5:30 p.m., she called 911 and said her cell phone was not working and she needed a deputy to google the hours of operation for three local businesses because she was hungry.

Deputies told her 911 is reserved for emergency calls.

May 14

On May 14, the woman called 911 to report she was upset that her estranged husband had her cell phone number, though she could not prove to the responding deputy that he called her.

May 15

On May 15, the woman called 911 and hung up. Columbia County Communications Operators tried to call her back, but could not reach her.

Twelve seconds later, she called 911 again, but did not speak. Eventually, a deputy met with the woman and she said she was fine.

May 19

On Sunday, the woman called 911 and requested a female deputy, but she did not want the only female deputy available.

The woman requested a supervisor and then told dispatchers her head was hurting. Gold Cross EMS and a deputy responded to her home and tried to speak with her, but she refused to open the door.

While the deputy was trying to speak with the woman and get her to open the door, she continued to call 911, but would not respond to the dispatchers or hang up the telephone line. Dispatchers said she began yelling and asking for Columbia County Fire Rescue and Gold Cross.

The responding deputy called dispatch and was connected through to the woman's cell phone. After 25 minutes of trying to get her to the door, the deputy used a tool to get into her home to ensure the medical issue she reported had not worsened.

The woman was sitting on her living room couch when the door opened and abruptly dropped her head to her shoulder and began shaking her legs and head as if she were having a seizure. She began fluttering her eyes and swallowing abruptly.

When deputies and Gold Cross questioned the validity of her seizure, she opened her eyes "disdainfully" and started talking about several of her previous police encounters "very coherently and precisely."

The woman told deputies she has "pseudo seizures that turn into real seizures."

After Gold Cross determined the woman's vital signs were exceptional, they asked if she still wanted to be taken to a medical facility. She only refused transportation when she believed that she was not going to be arrested.

Deputies took the woman to the Columbia County Detention Center and they noted she was "confrontational, rude and belittling with all deputies, both EMS workers, all deputy jailers and the registered nurse who tried to complete the booking process."

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Woman charged with repeatedly calling Columbia County 911, no emergency