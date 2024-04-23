Columbia County Sheriff’s Office: Local rapper involved in suspected gang brawl, results in shooting

A suspected gang-related shooting in Lake City resulted in the arrest of one suspect.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In an arrest report released by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a brawl between two suspected gangs took place on Jan. 14, 2023, inside the Boss Palace nightclub on 367 NE Bonds St.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The report states that the fight started between two opposing groups; lyena and Fast Life. Eric Baker aka “Raw Yougin,” an aspiring rapper associated with the lyena music group and a suspected member of the Fast Life group, quickly escalated into a bar brawl. Friends of both groups started jumping in.

Shortly after the fight, the two groups shot at one another across a crowded parking lot. The report said bullets struck three vehicles but no one was shot.

READ: SJSO investigating after video captures deputy knocking a cyclist off bike in traffic

After deputies arrived and secured the scene, detectives looked at surveillance footage. It showed two subjects appearing to ambush a man named Eric Baker and his father as they left the club.

The report said as the Baker’s made it to the west side of the building, one of the suspects, Marcus Peterson, could be seen walking with a rifle-style pistol. As he walks out of the camera’s view, the parking lot crowd reacts like shots were fired. He reenters into view attempting to clear a jam in his firearm.

“There were eight fired cartridge cases of 9mm and 40 caliber between the vehicles where both subjects, Marcus Peterson and the still unidentified subject wearing a white jacket, were seen on the surveillance footage,” the arrest report read.

A third unidentified shooter is also believed to be involved. Five .223 casings were also located in the grass nearby.

Based on the video evidence and the location where the spent casings were located, Peterson was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of dangerous weapons.

READ: JSO cruiser involved in crash on San Pablo Road and Beach Boulevard

The sheriff’s office also said that while deputies were working the scene at the night club shooting, a suspected retaliatory shooting occurred in the area of 500 Martin Luther King. This is where Peterson’s family home is located.

If you have information on the other suspects in this shooting or about the incidents in general you are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 386-719-2005.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.