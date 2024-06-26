Columbia County mother, niece charged in death of infant; authorities say drugs involved

A Columbia County mother and her niece were recently charged in the death of a baby who had illegal narcotics in her system.

The baby's mother, Deangela Belton, 37, and her niece, Mitra Ellzey, 31, both of Appling, are charged with murder in the second degree, according to a news release Wednesday from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Belton is also facing a number of drug charges and a weapons charge, according to jail records. Both women were denied bond.

On Feb. 29, Columbia County deputies responded to the 2400 block of Jordan Drive in Appling for the death of a 13-month old baby, Kinsley Jones.

Deputies met with Ellzey, who was holding the baby at the end of the driveway, according to an incident report. Deputies took the baby and started CPR.

After the baby was taken to the hospital by EMS, Ellzey said she was cleaning the house, trying to help her relative while she was at work, according to the report. While she was cleaning, the baby was crawling on the floor. Two hours later, she took the baby to bed and she immediately fell asleep.

About three hours after going to bed, Ellzey said she got up to check on the baby and realized she was lying face down on her stomach, not breathing, according to the report.

After trying to put water on the baby to wake her up, Ellzey called 911, deputies noted in the report.

Deputies asked Ellzey if the baby could have gotten into any of the cleaning chemicals and she said she noticed the baby had some white powder on her hands, but thought it was dust from the bottom of the cabinets, according to the report.

On May 14, the GBI toxicology report came back and showed the baby had illegal narcotics in her system – Fentanyl and Xylazine, according to the release. The GBI toxicologist and medical examiner both said the amount was more than enough to kill the infant and was the cause of death.

Investigators determined Belton was the tenant and her niece, Ellzey, was living with her. After several interviews and search warrants, investigators found Belton and Ellzey were both responsible for the illegal narcotics inside the home, according to the release.

The evidence was presented to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office and the decision was made to secure an arrest warrant for Belton and Ellzey, according to the release.

Belton is currently in custody on other charges and Ellzey was arrested Tuesday in connection to the baby's death, according to the sheriff's office.

