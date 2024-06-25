Columbia County developer wants 115 new homes in this Evans area exploding with growth

An aerial photo shows the third phase of Whispering Pines in Evans, which broke ground in 2018. Phase two can be seen at left. Phase six proposes 115 new homes.

More than 100 additional homes in a growing Columbia County subdivision have been recommended for approval by county planners.

The sixth phase of the Whispering Pines neighborhood recently was approved by the Columbia County Planning Commission.

The subdivision is taking shape off William Few Parkway, bordering Windmill Plantation to its north and Parkway Elementary School to its east.

The new phase proposes 115 single-family lots with an average lot size of 9,849 square feet, or almost a quarter-acre. The phase includes sidewalks, street trees and more than 18 acres of open space.

Homes would be between 1,600 and 3,700 square feet in one-and two-bedroom floor plans. Prices range from $314,900 to $614,900, according to Meybohm Real Estate's website for the development, though the homes' pricing and standard features are subject to change.

Builders continued work in the past month curbing and paving more of Whispering Pines' roads.

When completed, Whispering Pines will have about 660 homes.

Drawings showing the layout for for the proposed sixth phase of Whispering Pines in Evans included this small map showing the scope of the project in relation to surrounding development.

